Italo breaks into Jonathan’s house in Cara e Courage

the plot of face and courage has done everything to create new intrigues between different characters that were until then companions, since this way it can be renewed and giving new dynamics that can please the public. Apparently this will be the case for the next chapters of the feuilleton, when italo (Paulo Lessa) begins to distrust jonathan (Guilherme Weber) reaching the point of breaking into the scientist’s house in search of some evidence against him.

It is not new today that Ítalo does not fully trust Jonathan, as he did not even know that the scientist had been married to Clarice (Taís Araújo) for years. But this mistrust was strong even when Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) tries to manipulate the security by stating that he is sure that Jonathan is responsible for his sister’s death for not accepting that she was involved with Ítalo and would have killed her so that she would not be with anyone else.

Armandinho catches Italo. Source: Reproduction/Globo

This manipulation puts Leonardo on another level, as he managed to put a flea behind Ítalo’s ear, who decides to break into Jonathan’s apartment in search of some evidence that could link Clarice’s death. It turns out that even though he is an expert in this matter, the security guard ends up being caught by Armandinho (Rodrigo Fagundes), who is surprised to witness the invasion, but Ítalo asks him to keep it a secret, as it is for the greater good.

Now, Ítalo is still suspicious but has no way of proving what he believes, and this may make him take even more thoughtless actions in the future.