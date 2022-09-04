“It’s possible to have a prince”







Izzra and Icaro Silva Photo: @izrraoficial_

At 25, the singer Izzra lives a very special period. After releasing the studio album ‘Coisas de Amor’, this Thursday, 1st, he also released the video for ‘Céu Lilás’. Recorded with the actor’s participation Ícaro Silvathe Leonardo of face and couragea Globo soap opera, the two star in spicy scenes, with kisses and caresses.

And in the midst of all the repercussions, the singer is still preparing for a big step in his career: to perform for the first time at the Rock in Rio. The show is scheduled for next Thursday, the 8th, on the favela stage.

“It’s a dream come true, even more so for me, who come from a poor family, from a community. Having an album is not easy, it’s an achievement”, celebrates. Izzrain an exclusive interview with Earth.

The album’s first single is about romance and, in a way, focuses on homosexuality among black men. His guest to give life and color to the narrative is nothing new. Izzra and Ícaro Silva were even named as an affair in March 2022. At the time, the actor declared himself to the artist on social media.

Izzra avoids giving details of the two’s relationship, but admits that they both have what she called a “very big connection”.

“Icarus for me is also a person I admire, so I thought of him to deliver this message [de amor] with me. We have a great connection, we’ve been friends since the play ‘BlackStar’ and since then we’ve been there, having affection for each other, affection from two people who love each other, who are getting to know each other, understanding each other”, he said.

Check out the full interview with Izzra below.





How is the expectation for the public reception with the album?

I’m anxious, worried about how he’ll be received, but I’m happy. It’s a job I’ve been working on for a year and a half, and being able to talk about my issues as a black man is very important. It’s the way I see myself. Generating this baby in this post-pandemic moment causes concern and expectation, but it is a dream that comes true.

What does it mean for you to release an album?

It’s a great achievement, mainly because I’ve been digging this well [que é a carreira artística] some time ago. I come from a poor family, from a peripheral community in Rio. Having an album is not easy, it’s an achievement, a dream.





The first single already carries a scenic partnership with Ícaro Silva. Do you think the public is ready for that?

I don’t know if the public is ready to receive this, but it’s my truth, it’s who I am. As a black man, I had no references talking about homosexuality as a child, so, for the next generation, I leave this care. For me, Ícaro is also a very special person, who I admire a lot, who I see as a reference. I believe he is the right person to deliver this message with me.

There are rumors that you are dating, and there has even been a public statement on social media. How is this romance?

We have a great personal and artistic connection. I met him when I participated in his play here in Rio, ‘BlackStar’. Since then, we have had a very special connection, of friendship and affection. And, for me, it was very beautiful when I invited him. He has always embraced and encouraged my work. He is wonderful.





But you are together, what are you?

Ah… We are there. We have a great affection for each other. It is the affection of two people who love each other, who are getting to know each other, understanding each other. We are very good friends and we are there.

Speaking of message, what is the most important message in your album?

To be a reference, to show that it is possible. I didn’t have that in childhood and I stopped being in places thinking it was impossible for me, but it’s possible. There is a lot of Izzra in Brazil. It’s a way for me to connect with the audience. It is possible for you to have a prince, for you to be a star.





Aren’t you afraid of being stigmatized as a queer artist?

I’ve had a lot of nerve to be stigmatized, but art is helping me a lot to have confidence in being who I really am. I know being a black man is harder for me, but my community, my art helps me to be confident. I feel that my audience, the people who accompany me, they really know me.

Soon you will perform at Rock in Rio. What are you preparing?

My first time at a festival and at Rock in Rio… I feel honored. I’m preparing a show with lively music, lots of dancing. I’ll even take ballet. It’s a time when we need art, freedom, healing and transformation, and I’m going to try to bring all of that to the stage with my music. Lately, I’ve been using tea to be less anxious, but I’m happy and fulfilled.

*With editing by Estela Marques.