Janja criticizes propaganda with Michelle Bolsonaro: ‘a lot of face’ – Politica

The sociologist Rosngela da Silva, Janja, wife of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), criticized, this Friday (2/9), the electoral propaganda of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the first lady , Michelle Bolsonaro, who talks about the works to transpose the waters of the So Francisco River.

The criticisms were made during an act in So Lus do Maranho, in the Brazilian Northeast. “They are sharing a lot of lies. They are such tough guys that they have the courage to go on television and say that they were the ones who brought water to the women of the northeastern serto. a lot of face. So we need to share truths,” said Janja.

In the advertisement in question, Michelle Bolsonaro speaks directly to Northeastern women for her husband’s campaign.

“The water arrived in the wilderness. It brought life, joy and hope. The country woman who carried a can of water on her head can now use her strength to go back to school or to take the food that is sprouting in the earth. She has more time to spend with her family, with her children and live a new life, a gift for the woman who deserves it and should be what she wants. Together, we are building a Brazil for them, with them and for them.”

The works to transpose the São Francisco River began in 2008 and continue to this day.

On Thursday (9/1), Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), restricted the advertisement in which the First Lady appears after a request from the candidate for the Planalto by the MDB, Simone Tebet, since Michelle appears for a period longer than that provided for in the electoral law for candidate supporters.

“Nothing against the first lady campaigning, but do it within the law,” Tebet CNN said after the decision.

The decision determines that advertising is suspended immediately, with a fine of R$ 10 thousand in case of non-compliance.