Japan does its best to abandon age-old technology: the floppy disk | Storages

The Japanese government wants to eliminate the floppy disk in the country. The target is the government sphere itself, which still requires outdated disks, such as floppy disks, CDs and MiniDiscs (MD), in about 1,900 procedures, which include business applications and official forms.

The statement was made by the Minister of Digital Affairs of Japan, Taro Kono, during a press conference held this week. He repeated the complaints on the profile he maintains on Twitter. The manager’s objective is to migrate communication with citizens and companies to the internet.

The transition to the online environment, however, should not be simple. Some provisions of Japanese law require data to be presented on cassette tapes or MiniDiscs, which precludes immediate replacement by newer technologies such as cloud storage.

As a result, a task force was created to review current guidelines. The group must present the technology replacement plan by the end of the year. “We will be reviewing these practices quickly,” Taro Kono said at the press conference, according to the portal. Bloomberg.

The politician, who last year held the post of Minister of Vaccines against Covid-19 in Japan, is known for his journey against obsolete technologies. One of the most notable examples was his attempt to end the hankotraditional Japanese stamp that is still needed to sign official documents such as marriage contracts.

Another battle of the manager is for the end of the fax, much loved by the Japanese until today. In 2017, these devices were still present between 40 and 50% of Japanese homes, according to a survey carried out by the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Clinging to the past may seem like an eccentricity for a country associated with technology and the future. But Japan is not alone in this boat: it was only in 2019 that the US Department of Defense managed to end the use of floppy disks, originally developed in 1967 by IBM.

The most popular version of the 3.5-inch magnetic disk can hold only 1.44 MB. To get an idea of ​​how little this is, just compare it with the capacity of a 16 GB flash drive, which is equivalent to 11,378 floppy disks.

