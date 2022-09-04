Jason Derulo puts ‘Ai Preto’ in show with dancing self-help pop at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Jason Derulo surprised by asking the band to stop playing the hit “1, 2, 3” with Sofía Reyes, during his performance this Saturday (3), at the World Stage of Rock in Rio.

The interruption was to make a joke of Brazil. “I couldn’t come here without singing funk, I love it,” said the 32-year-old American singer.

That’s when “Ai Preto”, funk by Bianca, Dj Furduncinho and L7nnon, started to play. The moment was short-lived, but long enough to stir the crowd. The song is the fifth most listened to on Spotify in Brazil.

Derulo’s show is very performative, with moments that oscillate between a therapy session and a ballad. “Don’t you guys feel good being out of the house right now?” she says when referring to the pandemic.

“I want you to throw out all the negativity when the beat goes up. Are you ready?”, he said at another point.

With more than ten dancers on stage, the American delivers a performance that will not be repeated so many times at the festival.

With a microphone in his face, he dances until he drips and spends more than half of the show shirtless. And he really dances, it’s not bullshit. It is guaranteed with spins, pirouettes, choreographies with the ballet or alone, standing or on the floor.

“Does anyone here follow me on TikTok?”, asked Jason Derulo with 10 minutes of show on Palco Mundo.

The American singer didn’t even wait for the show to heat up to advertise. It’s the app that keeps you relevant in the market even with generic music.

He asked this before starting “Savage Love”, a song that exploded on the platform in 2020 and reached number 1 on the Billboard top chart in the same year.

With Post Malone as the headliner, it’s safe to say that this Saturday will be one of the days with a younger audience and more parents and children in the festival’s edition.

Derulo adds to the family moment when he invites his 1-year-old son to the stage.

“Bring my boy here,” he says. No one in Rock City can resist such cuteness. Derulo sings “Trumpets” with the baby in his arms.

He goes to the final part of the show, which was better than expected, with “Swalla”, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Talk Dirty”, a hit that took his name once and for all to the mainstream in 2013, and “Want To Want Me”.

