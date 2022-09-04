Jennifer Lopez shares more photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck: “I never had any doubts” – Music

Jennifer Lopez shared with fans more photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck. The images were taken at the second ceremony that the singer and actor held in Georgia, on August 20, for friends and family, and published on her personal blog “On The JLo”.

In addition to the photos, JLo also talked about the feeling of this union, about the celebration and even about the unforeseen that happened during the preparation of the ceremony and the party. “This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now.” This is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote for a movie he directed. He also said it on our wedding night in his speech. And I thought.. . how perfect”, wrote the singer.

“It rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs’, the details, whether the guests would arrive on time etc, not to mention the thunder and lightning that happened almost every day at the same time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday. Oh, and we all had a stomach problem and were recovering by the end of the week, this, along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a wedding weekend. The truth is that I never had a doubt. All week I felt the calm and the calm certainty that we were in God’s hands…”, Lopez continued, in part of the blog text.

“The truth is, everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to go. No two people are the same. But for us, this was the perfect time. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew that we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way that you can only do when you understand loss and joy and are tested enough to never stop appreciating the important things or let the petty annoyances of the day get in the way of every precious moment,” he added. .

“Years ago, we didn’t imagine that the path ahead would mean navigating through so many labyrinths and keeping so many surprises, blessings and wonders. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t be happier”, opened the artist.

Source: Firefly