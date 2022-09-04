João Guilherme goes to Rock in Rio with special security

João Guilherme surprises by taking security to the event

The actor and singer João Guilherme was one of the celebrities who were on the first day of Rock in Rio, held last night (02). Along with some security guards, the fact caught the attention of the public, which made the artist’s name become a topic of Twitter, with many asking the reason for the additional protection.

Questioned by Lucas Pasin’s column, from “UOL”, João Guilherme said that the reason he wanted to walk with security at the event was to have “more tranquility”, and not just because of the harassment of fans.

“Not just the fans. Everyone wants to talk, take pictures, commercial photos”, he told the journalist.

João Guilherme also highlighted the number of news that come out with his name in the media, especially in recent months. Leonardo’s son said he doesn’t usually care about it.

“Bad languages ​​speak, right? Sometimes it’s true, sometimes it’s not, people raise it, but I don’t care,” she declared.

Actor polemicized by not honoring his father, singer Leonardo

On the last Father’s Day, singer João Guilherme decided to honor his stepfather, Danilo Tuffi, current husband of his mother, Naira Ávila. In addition, the young man also took advantage of the publication to include his maternal grandfather, Cesar Assolant.

However, Leonardo’s absence from the post caught the public’s attention. Thus. in the comments fans wanted to know about the young man’s biological father.

“Where is Leonardo?”, asked an internet user. “Lack and consideration on your part, you who are children of our beloved Leonardo,” wrote another.