Joo Gordo does the change and mocks after mistake with Ratos de Poro at Rock in Rio

03/09/2022 12:19

Ratos de Poro played their first show at Rock in Rio last Friday (09/02), and Joo Gordo showed good humor to deal with an uncomfortable situation. The festival misspelled the name of the band’s own line-up on the dressing room sign.

The organization changed the ‘de’ to the ‘do’ and the mistake did not go unnoticed by the lead singer of the hardcore punk group. The rocker used social networks to ‘laugh’ at the mistake, pointed out the correct way of writing and even took the opportunity to snipe the rock festival.

‘Roquem Rio’, wrote Gordo in the caption of a photo in which he appears laughing and ‘thumbs up’ to the sign. Afterwards, he posted the correction alongside a drawing of the character Irmo de Jorel, created by Juliano Enrico. Joo Gordo also joked in the caption: “Jorel’s brother”, he declared.

Ratos de Poro’s performance on the Supernova Stage marked the group’s 41-year career, and featured a Landless Movement flag placed at the back of the stage. In addition, bassist Juninho also wore a movement shirt.

The audience made a chorus against the president of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) and the band accompanied on drums and with the vocalist’s screams. At the end of the show, the fans repeated their cries against the politician.

