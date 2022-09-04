Journalist swallows fly and continues to conduct news







Farah Nasser, anchor of Canadian Global News, went through a difficult situation Photo: Playback / Twitter @FarahNasser

Imagine being live presenting serious news about the floods in Pakistan and a fly getting in your mouth? That’s what happened to the journalist Farah Nasseranchor of Global News, a Canadian broadcaster, last Monday, 29.

“Pakistan has never seen an uninterrupted monsoon cycle like this. Eight weeks of uninterrupted torrential rain. A national emergency has been announced…” she said. At this point, the presenter swallowed the fly, but continued to deliver the news.

“It was announced by… Weather… is extreme weather alarming?”, she told live, as she struggled not to stop informing viewers.

The video went viral on social media and the presenter herself shared the snippet on Twitter saying: “Sharing because we all need to laugh these days. I swallowed a fly in the air today.”

In a statement to CNN, Farah said: “I could feel it vibrating in the back of my throat when I was done.”

See the moment: