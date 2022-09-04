Justin Bieber at Rock in Rio is confirmed | Rock in Rio

Will have Justin bieber at Rock in Rio 2022, yes! And who guarantees is the press office of the festival to gshow on the eve of the show of the pop star, who is more than sure to perform this Sunday, 4/9.
“All the shows are confirmed”, informed the event’s staff, which denied the rumors that the singer had canceled his presentation on the Mundo Stage.
Justin Bieber’s team arrives in Brazil for a concert at Rock in Rio — Photo: AgNews
Justin Bieber fans welcome the singer’s team that arrives in Brazil for a show at Rock in Rio — Photo: Globo
Justin is one of the most anticipated attractions of the festival. He headliner from the Mundo Stage, after concerts by Jota Quest, IZA and Demi Lovato. The only change so far in the star’s schedule was the change in the time of his presentation. Justin will sing from 11pm.
Justin Bieber’s team arrives in Brazil — Photo: AgNews
Justin Bieber — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Check out the attractions of the 4/9 of Rock in Rio
Rock in Rio attractions on September 4th