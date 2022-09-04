Juventude vs Avaí: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Juventude and Avaí face each other this Saturday for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled for 4:30 pm (Brasília time), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

The confrontation is direct. The distance to this afternoon’s rival is six points. O alviverde has not won in five matches, with four defeats and one draw in the period. The last victory was against Ceará in the 19th round. With 17 points, it occupies the lantern of the championship. The difference to Coritiba, the first team outside the Z-4, is eight points.

O island lion also goes through a bad moment in the national competition. There are seven games without a win, a sequence that made him enter the relegation zone. At the moment, Avaí has ​​23 points and appears in 18th place.

Youth – Coach: Umberto Louzer

Louzer will promote several changes in the team in relation to the duel of the last round, against Inter. Paulo Henrique retreats to the side, while Forster enters improvised from the opposite side. Vitor Mendes returns alongside rookie Renato Chaves. Chico Kim and Óscar Ruiz reappear in the team. The promising midfielder Rafinha, 19, will have his first chance as a starter in the first team.

Probable starting lineup: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Renato Chaves and Rafael Forster; Elton, Chico and Rafinha; Felipe Pires, Oscar Ruiz and Pitta.

embezzlement : Anderson Leite, Yuri, Edinho, Marlon, Vitor Gabriel and Ricardo Bueno (medical department).

: Anderson Leite, Yuri, Edinho, Marlon, Vitor Gabriel and Ricardo Bueno (medical department). hanging: Felipe Pires, Isidro Pitta and Capixaba.

Avai – Coach: Eduardo Barroca

Leão da Ilha traveled with news in the delegation to face Juventude. Saved in the last match, Kevin returns and is available to the coaching staff. In addition to the right-back, defender Bressan and striker Bissoli also return after serving a suspension. The absence in the team is Rafael Vaz, with a muscle problem.

Likely lineup: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Raniele and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Galdezani and Mateus Sarará; Nathanael, Pottker and Bissoli.

embezzlement : Lucas Ventura (suspended); Rafael Vaz, Rômulo and Wellington (medical department).

: Lucas Ventura (suspended); Rafael Vaz, Rômulo and Wellington (medical department). hanging: Eduardo, Galdezani, Jean Cléber, Kevin, Muriqui, Rodrigo Freitas and Vladimir.

