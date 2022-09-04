Kanye West says he’s addicted to pornography; how to identify? – 09/03/2022

Singer Kanye West revealed that he is addicted to pornography on his Instagram profile on Thursday (1). According to him, the dependence on this type of content was responsible for destroying his family.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel and porn has destroyed my family. I deal with addiction. Instagram promotes this,” he wrote in a post.

Dependence on erotic content can be described as an obsessive search for sexual pleasure through viewing pornographic material and/or masturbation. The latter, when associated with pornography, can become compulsive, compromising daily life and social relationships.

According to psychiatrist Sônia Palma, from BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, addiction to pornography affects performance in sexual relationships, the time lost with erotic content can cause a distance from reality and daily commitments, generating greater social isolation and aggravating a depressive condition, in addition to other damages. What started out as a pleasurable activity becomes increasingly sought after, to the point where the daily routine and social life are impaired.

I’m addicted?

According to Palma, there is a test on the internet with seven questions, with yes or no answers, about pornography addiction, using criteria from the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) and the WHO (World Health Organization). These questions can give a sense of how committed a person may be to this addiction and help to screen the diagnosis of addiction. In summary, they address:

Climbing: refers to increased use of pornography to achieve the same satisfaction, or the person escalated to different genres of pornography over time;

refers to increased use of pornography to achieve the same satisfaction, or the person escalated to different genres of pornography over time; Withdrawal symptoms: when a person stops using pornography and begins to experience physical or emotional withdrawal symptoms, such as irritability, anxiety, restlessness, headaches, sweating, or nausea;

when a person stops using pornography and begins to experience physical or emotional withdrawal symptoms, such as irritability, anxiety, restlessness, headaches, sweating, or nausea; Difficulty controlling use: sometimes he uses more pornography or for longer than he would like;

sometimes he uses more pornography or for longer than he would like; Negative consequences: continues to use pornography despite having perceived negative consequences on mood, self-esteem, health, work or family;

continues to use pornography despite having perceived negative consequences on mood, self-esteem, health, work or family; Waste of time and energy: significant loss of time looking for, using, hiding or recovering from pornography use;

significant loss of time looking for, using, hiding or recovering from pornography use; I want to stop: whether you have considered reducing or controlling your use of pornography, and what unsuccessful attempts have been made to stop or control your use.

Treatment includes psychological help

The treatment works like any other type of addiction: ideally, the addict seeks therapy with a psychologist and follow-up with a psychiatrist, but in this case, the ideal would be for both to be specialized in sexology. The use of medication is indicated if the patient has comorbidities such as anxiety, depression and other disorders. The duration of treatment varies according to the clinical picture presented.

According to psychologist and sexologist Tatiana Bovolini, coordinator of the psychology service at the Hospital e Maternity Brasil – Rede D’or São Luiz ABC, it is difficult to admit a dependency, whatever it may be. But it is important for the person to understand that they have weaknesses and that, in these cases, they have become something bigger in their life.

Support Centers

Some places can help with treatment. See below:

Inpa: Inpa (Institute of Applied Psychology), located in Brasília, offers face-to-face and online assistance for those who wish to abandon their addiction to virtual pornography.

Safe Surfing: It has varied goals, including pornography addictions. All articles and information are available in Portuguese.

DASA (Dependents of Love and Sex Anonymous – São Paulo): brotherhood of mutual help, for compulsive sex people, as well as desperate sentimental attachment. Pornography addicts can also seek support from DASA, which has online meetings via the Zoom platform.

Instituto Delete – RJ: center specialized in Digital Detox and institutionalized at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro). It has health professionals and other specialties.

*With information from an article published on 06/11/2021