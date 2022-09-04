Know the two options to watch a match between Corinthians and Internacional for the Brazilian

Back on its journey in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians welcomes Internacional this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The teams face each other for the 25th round of the national tournament and the match has two transmission options for fans.

The match will be broadcast on an open network by Rede Globo (for São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Goiás, Tocantis, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Maranhão, Pará, Amazonas, Rondônia, Acre, Roraima, Amapá and Distrito Federal, in addition to from the city of Varginha). The narration will be by Cléber Machado and the comments by Caio Ribeiro and Ricardinho.

The other option to watch the duel is by Premiere FC, subscription channel that uses the format pay per view and that belongs to Globo Group. In it, the transmission will be commanded by Milton Leite and with comments by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.

Fans can still follow this afternoon’s clash through three other options made available by the my wheel. See pre, during and post game coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 3 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTube which starts at 1 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

which starts at 1 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game; transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live also starts at 1pm.

The three points are essential for Corinthians to remain among the top four in the Brasileirão leaderboard. So far, in 24 matches played, Timão has 42 points, with 12 wins, six draws and six defeats, in addition to 27 goals scored and 22 conceded.

