know when you receive updated value

Despite the forecasts released in recent months, the Federal Government has raised the figures for the minimum wage for 2023. According to the Budget Law project sent to Congress recently, the amount should be R$ 1,302. The increase considers the high inflation that has been punishing workers and their families.

The projection of the basic remuneration for the next year is R$ 8 more than what had been initially disclosed. Regardless, the value should only be available in 2023, so the announcement must be done in January.

Minimum wage in 2023

The value correction is based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The release of the new base salary for next year shows that there will be no real readjustment, that is, no change in the purchasing power of Brazilians will be seen.

If the new amount is confirmed, it will be BRL 90 more than the amount currently in effect in Brazil, that is, the BRL 1,212 paid monthly. By the Constitution, the readjustment cannot be below the previous year’s inflation. For this reason, the numbers indicated are provisional, as a value different from the one announced now by the government will be the final one.

The difference of R$ 90 to the current remuneration is just a correction. In other words, it is not a real gain for Brazilians. Currently, at least 56.7 million people live with the basics in Brazil, according to data from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

The readjustment forecast indicates that 2023 will be the fourth year in a row without increase real, since only the inflation correction is being made. According to the projections made by Dieese, based on the cost of living for Brazilians, the ideal minimum wage should be R$ 6,388.55.

It is for this reason that the adjustment in 2023 should once again not make a real difference to families, as what would be needed would be five times what is paid in the country.