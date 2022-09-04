Land Rover driver who ran over and killed young man in SP parking lot took all the money from the bank before fleeing | Sao Paulo

The case began to be investigated by the 27th Police District, but was referred to the 96th DP. Gustavo dos Santos Soares, 28, had his temporary arrest decreed by the court. he already had a history with the police for robbery, theft and reception.

According to a bank employee’s account to the police, Gustavo got in touch and asked for the write-off of all amounts applied urgently. As it was a high transaction, the person in charge informed him that she should have warned him about the procedure in advance.

Hitman who killed young man in the capital is on the run

Nonetheless, he replied that a business opportunity had arisen for the purchase of an apartment and that he could not go to the agency, due to an alleged trip to Paraguay. The money was transferred by him to another checking account.

The investigation asked the Justice to remove banking secrecy. The Public Ministry agreed this Saturday (3). Gabriel’s defense not located.

The boy’s mother was heard and claimed that she had no knowledge about her son’s income, but that she only knew that he made money from the activity on the internet.

Police have already been to his home, but have not found him. The case is being investigated as a second-degree murder.

According to the police report, a friend of the victim told the police that he was on the way out of the parking lot with the victim Fernando Palominio Zambori, when the driver of a Land Rover Velar, who had no plates and was behind their vehicle, started to offend them.

The friend reported that he removed the car and placed it on the other side of the street. Afterwards, Fernando went down to talk to the driver, when he was run over. A security camera recorded the moment of the hit. (see below). The man fled the scene and remains at large.

Land Rover driver hits and kills young woman after nightclub clash

By telephone, Fernando’s sister told the TV Globo that he was quiet and a caring person. “I came home every day. I always went out with friends. Life was normal. There was nothing out of the ordinary.”

Gustavo dos Santos Soares was identified by the police after the head of the nightclub provided security camera footage.