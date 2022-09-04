Largest cache in the country, Galvão will earn R$ 15 million in the World Cup; or more

Neither Anitta nor Fátima Bernardes nor Faustão. The title of the biggest cache of Brazilian advertising already has a new owner: Galvão Bueno.

Galvão took decades to be able to advertise (Globo banned the Sports department, as well as the Journalism department), but, on the other hand, he is now “catching up”, as the popular expression goes.

Just because of Ambev’s campaign for the Qatar World Cup, which is already on the air, the estimate of two executives, from two large agencies in São Paulo, is that Galvão is earning at least R$ 15 million.

For these two experts, heard by the column, there is no one in Brazil today with a name as strong in the market as the narrator and journalist from Globo.

Ambev does not talk about values, but informed the column that the campaign does not have a certain date to end. That is, it can continue after Qatar and, with that, his cache would increase even more.

So far, the presenter of “Bem, Amigos” (SporTV) and the main sports narrator for Globo (and TV history) has already been a poster boy for several companies, such as Serasa, Santander, Tik Tok, Volks and Petrobras, among others. .

ambev

The project with Ambev, however, is the biggest and most profitable he has signed. At the moment the campaign, made by the Africa agency, is reinforcing the Brahma beer brand.

The company has sponsored the Selection since 1994. It will be the 8th Cup with the brand.

The narrator has no problem advertising alcoholic beverages as he has been a producer of excellent, award-winning and expensive wine for 12 years.

Retire, but not much

Galvão announced his retirement as a narrator at Globo. He said he wants to dive into digital platforms, as “Folha” published exclusively.

Despite this, as this column published on Thursday (02), he will maintain a contractual relationship with the broadcaster.

