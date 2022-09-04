Larissa Manoela shows her surreal body when working out with her boyfriend

Larissa Manoela and the boyfriend, André Luiz Frambach, emerged together and working out. The actors impressed fans while doing crossfit.

With a fitness look, wearing leggings for gymnastics, the protagonist of Além da Illusion, her first soap opera on Globo, squandered her sculptural body on the web during her heavy training.

During the exercises, the actress received an incentive from Frambach to continue the exercises. Still, there was no lack of romance and companionship between the two to achieve the physique they desire.

In the caption of the post, the young woman said that “a couple that works out together, evolves and stays together”. Larissa’s record reached over 380,000 likes in a few hours.

Through the comments, netizens wrote messages of affection to the couple. “Beautiful”; “Cute”; “Couple”; “Cheers” and “I’m loving following up” were some of the messages left.

Larissa Manoela’s boyfriend thinks about children with the actress

A few days ago, André Luiz Frambach spoke of his desire to have children with his girlfriend, Larissa Manoela. During Criança Esperança, the famous paid tribute to his father and commented on forming a family.

Frambach said he “found a wonderful woman”, referring to Manoela. Then the young man showed that he was convinced that the girl will be an “incredible mother”.

André and Larissa met while recording Airplane Mode, a Netflix movie. However, at the time the two were dating, starting a romance in 2021, when they were already single. Serious dating was assumed this year.