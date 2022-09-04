Latam bans some breeds of dogs and cats in the hold of the plane

THE Latam Airlines banned travel in the aircraft hold for some breeds of dogs and cats. The company published on its website a list of vetoed breeds, among those considered dangerous and brachycephalic, which have a flattened snout and difficulty breathing and exchanging heat with the environment. From now on, animals of these breeds will only be able to travel in the cabin of the aircraft, as long as they meet the conditions for transport.

“For the safety and integrity of your pets, we cannot carry some brachycephalic and/or dangerous breeds of dogs and cats in the lower part of the aircraft (hold). only on board the aircraft, as long as it meets the conditions for cabin transport”, says Latam in a statement.

To travel in the cabin, the pet must weigh up to 7 kg, plus the weight of the kennel or transport box. In addition, it will only be allowed on authorized routes, as long as there are enough seats in the plane’s cabin.

See the list of races prohibited from traveling in the hold:

brachycephalic breeds

Affenpinscher, Boston Terrier, Bulldog (all breeds), Cane Corso or Italian Mastiff, Chow Chow, English Toy Spaniel, Brussels Griffon, Japanese Chin (Spaniel), Lhasa Apso, English Mastiff, Pekingese, Pug or Carlino (all breeds) ), Shar Pei, Shih Tzu, Tibetan Spaniel.

dangerous breeds

Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, American Bully, Akita In, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Karabash, Rottweiler, Japanese Tosa.

Brachycephalic breeds and considered dangerous

American Staffordshire Terrier (Amstaff), English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Staffi), American Pitbull Terrier, Boxer, Bullmastiff, Dogo de Bordeos, Neapolitan Mastiff, Presa Canário,

Not allowed cats:





American Burmese

Himalayan

Persian (all types)

Exotic Shorthair