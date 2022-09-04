Learn to recognize if your arteries are clogged through these symptoms

Arteries get clogged when there is excess consumption of saturated fats that accumulate in our body. As a result, people develop cardiovascular problems and may even have a heart attack. Therefore, it is very important to be aware of the signs that arteries are clogged. Keep reading and learn to identify some of them.

How do you know if your arteries are clogged?

Some signs of clogged arteries are ambiguous, as they can also be symptoms for other diseases and conditions. Therefore, none of the symptoms are definitive, but they invite you to consider whether this may be a present condition. Thus, the correct thing is to always relate the appearance of more than one symptom to the habits of consumption of saturated fats in excess. So, as soon as there is the slightest suspicion, the individual should seek help from a doctor, preferably a cardiologist.

Check out the main signs:

Difficulty breathing

Certainly, one of the main symptoms of those who suffer from clogged veins is difficulty breathing. Generally, people with this symptom will be the ones who will not be able to perform basic physical exercises without increasing their breathing rate. In addition, they will be shorter and more difficult breaths.

The main effects of high cholesterol will certainly be noticed in the chest region and this includes sudden and intense pain in the region. Even experts warn that the presence of chest pain can be a determining factor in identifying the problem of fat in the arteries, so stay tuned.

Pain when exercising

We have already mentioned how the breathing of those who have clogged arteries will be faster and panting at the time of physical exercise. But that’s not all, as the increased heart rate caused by exercise will also result in pain in the legs, arms and chest when there are clogged arteries.

Finally, we have this symptom that people do not always relate to the problem of clogged arteries. In this case, the problem of fat in the arteries impacts the circulation of oxygen in our body and, consequently, the circulation of our blood. This will result in difficulty concentrating blood in the penis necessary for an erection.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.