Leclerc gets frustrated, but aims for a positive Dutch GP with Ferrari | formula 1

After leading the final stretch of Q3, Charles Leclerc was overtaken by Max Verstappen and will start from second position in the Dutch GP. With a time of 1m10s363, the Monegasque was just 0s021 behind the Red Bull rival, who regained the lead in the last seconds of the session.

On a fast lap, Leclerc had the best first sector in Zandvoort, but he missed in the second. Even with the best third sector, the Monegasque’s time was not enough to overcome Verstappen. Without denying the mistake at turn 10 or the frustration with P2, the driver highlighted the adverse conditions at the end of the qualifying – the race direction called a yellow flag after a crash by Sergio Pérez.

– I’m sure nobody made the perfect lap. Especially under these conditions, turns 9 and 10 are extremely treacherous in the tailwind. Looking at (the final results), if you do the perfect lap you are on pole. On the other hand, I think Max (Verstappen) and Carlos (Sainz) didn’t do the perfect lap either. The end result is P2 – he said.

1 of 3 Leclerc took P2 in qualifying for the Dutch GP — Photo: Dan Mulan/Getty Images Leclerc took P2 in the qualifying for the Dutch GP – Photo: Dan Mulan/Getty Images

The spotlight on Saturday was Red Bull, which recovered from a chaotic Friday in the Netherlands. On the side of Leclerc, the expectation is for a Sunday more favorable to Ferrari, especially after the performance of the F1-75 in the final stretch of qualifying.

The direct comparison is with Max Verstappen’s RB18, which needed just one lap released in Q2 to advance to the last segment with the third fastest time.

– Seeing the break for Max today, I didn’t expect this Q3 after Q1 and Q2 we had, which were much more complicated. At the end of Q3 the car was fine and I was able to push it. I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” he added.

The start of the Formula 1 Dutch GP takes place this Sunday at 10 am. ge tracks everything in real time.

