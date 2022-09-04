Legionella bacteria cause pneumonia outbreak that left at least 4 dead in Argentina, says Health Minister | World

The legionella bacterium has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of bilateral pneumonia (that is, in both lungs) in Argentina, which has already caused four deaths until this Saturday (3) at a clinic in San Miguel de Tucumã, in the northwest of the country, informed the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

Until the last update of this report, the total number of infected patients had reached 11 (see the chronology of diagnoses at the end of this report). Symptoms include fever, muscle and abdominal pain, diarrhea and shortness of breath.

Share this report on WhatsApp

Share this report on Telegram

“The etiologic agent causing the bilateral pneumonia outbreak is legionella,” Vizzotti told a news conference. This bacterium causes legionnaires’ disease, a rare and very serious type of pneumonia that causes fever and acute lung infection.

The cases are linked to the Luz Médica private clinic in Tucumán, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has started to monitor the outbreak and assist local health authorities.

According to local newspapers in Tucumán, the first results sent to the Instituto Nacional de Microbiologia Dr. Malbrán tested positive for the legionella bacteria. At the same time, experts analyzed the water and air conditioning units to identify possible contamination or poisoning.

Before the announcement that legionella caused the infections, Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota in the US, said that because the patients’ lungs were heavily attacked, the cause was likely linked to something the infected inhaled.

According to him, “mysterious diseases”, most of the time, can be explained by some local outbreak without pandemic implications.

Also before the press conference of the Minister of Health, Hector Sale, president of the faculty of medicine of the province of Tucumán, declared: “we are not dealing with a disease that causes transmission from person to person”. According to him, the assessment is based on the fact that no cases were identified among close contacts of any of the patients.

How the attack on Cristina Kirchner adds fuel to the fire of the Argentine political crisis

Brazilian who tried to shoot Cristina Kirchner in the head refuses to speak in testimony

g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.