Legionnaires’ Disease: Scientists Uncover What’s Behind Argentina’s ‘Mystery Pneumonia’ Outbreak

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Legionnaires’ Disease: Scientists Uncover What’s Behind Argentina’s ‘Mystery Pneumonia’ Outbreak 1 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

legionella bacteria

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Bacteria from the Legionella group are behind severe pneumonia

The Pan American Health Organization (Paho) confirmed that the cases of “mystery pneumonia” diagnosed in Argentina have to do with bacteria known as Legionella.

So far, the disease has been detected in 11 patients who live in the province of Tucumán, located in the north of the country. Four deaths were recorded in this group.

All subjects developed symptoms between the 18th and 25th of August, when they were at a private clinic located in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán.

Bacteria of the Legionella genus, especially L. pneumophila, is known to cause outbreaks of severe pneumonia. The condition is called legionnaires’ disease or legionellosis.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In preliminary decision, Barroso suspends national nursing floor – Notícias

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended, by means …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved