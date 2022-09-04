Legionnaires’ Disease: Scientists Uncover What’s Behind Argentina’s ‘Mystery Pneumonia’ Outbreak

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

From BBC News Brazil in London

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Bacteria from the Legionella group are behind severe pneumonia

The Pan American Health Organization (Paho) confirmed that the cases of “mystery pneumonia” diagnosed in Argentina have to do with bacteria known as Legionella.

So far, the disease has been detected in 11 patients who live in the province of Tucumán, located in the north of the country. Four deaths were recorded in this group.

All subjects developed symptoms between the 18th and 25th of August, when they were at a private clinic located in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán.

Bacteria of the Legionella genus, especially L. pneumophila, is known to cause outbreaks of severe pneumonia. The condition is called legionnaires’ disease or legionellosis.

Find out below what is known about the problem and what health authorities are doing to contain the problem.

legionnaires’ disease

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that Legionella was discovered in 1976.

At the time, she caused an outbreak during a convention of the American Legion (which brings together war veterans) held in the city of Philadelphia — the name Legionella, by the way, alludes to the group.

A little earlier, in 1968, the “Pontiac Fever” also happened in the USA.

At the time, people who visited the Department of Health in the city of Pontiac, Michigan, developed symptoms of a respiratory infection. Years later, it was discovered that the episode was also related to microorganisms from the same group.

The National Health System (NHS) in the United Kingdom reports that the main form of transmission of Legionella occurs through the aspiration of small droplets of water that carry this microorganism.

“This usually happens in places like hotels, hospitals and offices where the bacteria have infiltrated the water pipes”, explains the text.

According to the NHS, it is possible to become infected with Legionella through air conditioning systems, air humidifiers, shared swimming pools and bathtubs, as well as faucets and showers that are infrequently used.

Direct, person-to-person transmission by drinking water or through contact with ponds, lakes and rivers is considered less frequent.

Among the most common signs of this infection, it is possible to highlight annoyances such as cough, difficulty breathing, chest pain, fever and other typical manifestations of flu or cold.

Of the 11 cases detected in Tucumán, seven were men, with an average age of 45 years.

“Fever, muscle pain, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and headache were the most frequent symptoms,” lists the Paho newsletter.

Ten patients had comorbidities, such as hypertension, smoking and diabetes.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The first Legionella-related outbreak took place in 1976 at this Philadelphia hotel during an American Legion convention.

After diagnosis, treatment is usually done in the hospital and involves the use of antibiotics, a class of drugs that kill the microorganisms behind the infection.

In some cases, the patient may also require supplemental oxygen and respirators while the lungs recover.

The CDC points out that the number of cases of Legionnaires’ disease has been on the rise since the early 2000s.

“Health departments reported nearly 10,000 cases in the United States in 2018 alone,” the organization calculates.

“However, as it is an underdiagnosed disease, this number should be higher. A recent study estimates that the true incidence should be 1.8 to 2.7 times higher”, adds the text.

There are no recent statistics on Legionella-related pneumonias in Brazil.

Next steps

The note released by Paho indicates that, until now, “all cases of the outbreak were linked to the same place, and no new patients emerged after August 25th”.

“The outbreak was limited to eight health professionals and three patients,” the text details.

Argentina’s Ministry of Health and local authorities said they would implement some measures, including an investigation to determine the source of the problem.

In addition, they pledged to follow up on patients and those individuals who may have been exposed to the bacteria, with the aim of detecting new cases quickly.