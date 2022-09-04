“Let’s get angry…”; Marina Ruy Barbosa comes out in defense of Justin Bieber and fans rebut the actress

Actress Marina Ruy Barbosa decided to give a hint about the decision to cancel the concerts of singer Justin Bieber in South America. On her social networks this Saturday (3), the muse asked fans to have compassion for the musician, as the cancellation of his tour across the country would have to do with the famous’s mental health problems.

“Guys, but if he canceled because of the health problems he’s been facing, you can’t be mad at him, right? Despite being so admired, he is a person with problems and weaknesses. If he likes it, he has to support it.”, defended the redhead. In the comments of the famous post, fans of Justin Bieber commented on the opinion of the actress.

“We understand even though we know we will be angry because we are waiting for him, but we know his problems”, reported a fan. “No one is blaming him, the problem is that he must have already said that he is not well to do the show and the producer is insisting to do it”said another.

For those who are not aware of the situation, fans of the world pop star were left without reaction last Friday (3), after the Metrópoles portal released that the artist would not perform at the shows that would be held in South America, after his presentation. at Rock In Rio. Also according to information, executives at the event had to convince the artist not to cancel the show. Contrary to rumors, the artist’s team arrived in Brazil for the event.