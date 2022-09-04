Lotofácil of independence accumulated in 180 million, how does it work to withdraw the prize bet in the lottery? check out

São José dos Campos-SP, September 3, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The Lotofácil da Independência, accumulated in R$ 180 million, is attracting attention due to its high value. So, on the day, many people will keep an eye on the draw to see if they became a millionaire.

However, if you win, how will you receive that prize you bet on the lottery house? First, know that both the lottery bet and the online bet, through the website, are received in the same way.

Therefore, the most important thing is to check if you became a millionaire and then celebrate and enjoy your fortune. But the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

When will the Lotofácil da Independência 2022 draw take place?

The Lotofácil da Independência draw takes place on September 10. If you are one of the lucky winners, there is only one way to receive the money: through a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. This is because lottery houses only pay net prizes of up to R$ 1,332.78.

So, to have access to the prize, you need to go to the bank and, above all, take the original winning ticket. According to the regulation, it cannot be a copy, it must be an original.

Likewise, the winner must bring all the original documents and photos, in addition to the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number. This is to ensure that the real winner actually has access to the ticket.

How much does R$ 180 million earn in savings?

In addition, the prize does not come out when it goes to the bank. Typically, the amount will be credited to your account within two business days. Despite all the anxiety it will certainly generate, it is necessary because of the bank’s operational issue. If you invest the money in savings, you will have a monthly income of more than R$ 1.08 million.

Another important detail is the deadline for withdrawing the money. In this way, the maximum waiting time for the winner is 90 days after the draw. If no one withdraws, the amount will be transferred to Fies, a government fund for student financing.

How to follow the draw?

Lotofácil da Independência, on September 10, will have a raffle at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. But the live broadcast takes place through Caixa’s YouTube channel. So, even if you miss the moment, you can follow minutes or hours later, as the video is still on air.

Another possibility to follow is through RedeTV!, which broadcasts the draws live throughout the country. But it is also possible to enter the Caixa website, in the lottery tab, and then get the results.

However, you have to wait about an hour after the draw for the numbers to be updated. And, in addition to the Lotofácil da Independência draw, you can also check the numbers of other lotteries and previous contests.