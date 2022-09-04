Lucas Lucco posts old click with Gusttavo Lima and physical transformations surprise the web: “Money is great”

In the world of country music, everyone knows each other. Lucas Lucco and Gusttavo Lima became close in the first years of career of each and the fans are excited to know what the two were up to in youth. With that in mind, the ambassador turned 33 this Saturday (3) and received an eccentric tribute from the voice of “Momozinho”.

It turns out that on Instagram, Lucas Lucco posted an old click of the sertanejos gathered at an event. The followers were startled by the physical changes both. At the time, the singers had a different physique from the current one and the transformations did not go unnoticed by the admirers, who soon tried to notice the comments.

“Help“, “God is really good”, joked one. “God I don’t know, but the money is great”, concluded another. They also received some compliments such as “It was my crushdreamed of marrying one”, said a fan. “Renew the feat“, asked another. It is worth remembering that yesterday (3), Gustavo also received honor from his wife, Andressa Suita.

during show in goiâniathe singer’s wife took the stage to hug her husband next to the couple’s two children, Gabriel, aged five, and Samuel, aged four. “I like you blonde, the way I met you, the way I fell in love”, said the ambassador in a video released by Instagram @choquei.