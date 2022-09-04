Luciano Huck turns 51 and receives tribute from Angélica | celebrities



Angélica and Luciano Huck with their children Joaquim, Benício and Eva – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 09/03/2022 16:33 | Updated 09/03/2022 18:21

Rio – Luciano Huck turned 51 this Saturday (03) and the most special date was celebrated on Instagram by his wife, Angélica. The presenter shared a video in which she and her children, Joaquim, Benício and Eva, paid tribute to the commander of “Domingão” for his birthday.

“Today is the day to celebrate another year of life. There are so many adventures and special moments that we have together. Celebrating life by your side is amazing. Me, our children, our family, we love you. Happy life, lots of light and success in your walk. There are more than 51 reasons to smile today and always! Happy day!”, declared in the caption of the post.

In the video, the couple’s children appeared to congratulate their father on another year of life. “Dad, congratulations! Happy birthday! May life continue illuminating you and bringing good things. You deserve all the best in this life. I love you”, said Joaquim. “Hi, Dad. I’m here to congratulate you. I’ve lost count of how many videos I’ve recorded this year to congratulate you, but that must be a good sign, right? Happy birthday and all the best. I love you so much”, he wished. Benicio. “Hi, Dad. Have a great birthday. I love you! You’re the best dad in the entire world,” Eva stated.