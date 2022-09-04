Lucky Day Result, contest 651, today, Saturday, September 3rd

This Saturday, September 3, Caixa Econômica Federal announces the results of the Lucky Day 651 contest. The numbers will be drawn at 8 pm.

The dozens drawn were: 12 22 19 11 30 04 06.

sweepstakes

In the Lucky Day contest, the player chooses from 7 to 15 numbers among the 31 available and 1 more “Lucky Month”. At each contest, seven numbers and a “Lucky Month” are drawn. The person can also let the system choose the numbers and/or continue with their game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests.

Drawings are held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8pm. The minimum bet value of 7 numbers is R$ 2.00.

Where to receive the prizes after the Lucky Day result?

The winner can receive the prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. If the gross prize is greater than R$ 1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, with original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt.

If there is no winning bet in any prize bracket, the amounts accumulate for the next contest, in the first bracket, of 7 hits.

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From the percentage destined to the prize, the amount destined to the payment of fixed prizes is deducted, being R$ 2.00 for bets with the Lucky Month drawn, R$ 4.00 for bets with 4 numbers drawn; and R$ 20.00 for bets with 5 numbers drawn.

