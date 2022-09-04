Luisa Mell criticizes Juliette for winning purebred dogs

The video of Juliette introducing her new dogs to her mother amused fans of the ex-BBB, but displeased Luisa Mell.

In a comment on Instagram, the animal rights activist pointed out the fact that the dogs are purebred: “Juliette, always so aware, could set an example in the animal cause too”.

“Don’t even talk to me about winning? Because you can’t win dogs either. Because if that’s the case, I’m also giving her three beautiful mutts?”, completed Luisa Mell.

In stories, she elaborated further: “30 million abandoned dogs… But the people want the fashionable breed. No matter how many times I show the cruelty that happens in kennels, it doesn’t matter how many animals suffer waiting for a chance in shelter… Nothing matters”.

“When she does that, she influences millions, she condemns millions of animals to more suffering. Maybe she doesn’t know, maybe she doesn’t have that information,” he said.

Juliette’s fans came out in defense of the singer: “If Juliette had refused the dogs, Luisa Mell would have done a textão detonating Ju, if Juliette had bought the dogs, Luísa would have done the textão detonating Ju. The truth is that Luisa Mell wants Juliette to donate millions to her NGO,” one wrote on Twitter.

Luisa Mell said that Juliette “could set an example in the animal cause” by adopting a mutt Image: Playback/Instagram

Afterwards, Luisa Mell used social media again to explain how her work with animals began. The protector says that she discovered the number of abandoned animals, but also how purebred animals are mistreated in breeding sites.

Luisa recalls cases of rescuing animals in terrible conditions and makes an appeal for people to be aware of the adoption of mutts.

About Juliette, she spoke again: “She influences millions of people to want this breed, to want purebred animals, when I’m sure her mother must have seen millions of animals thrown in Paraíba, millions of animals in need of a chance . But those were unimportant.”

“When she does that, she condemns millions of animals to more suffering. Maybe she doesn’t know, maybe she doesn’t have that information. As I said, she was once so wonderful and conscientious in other causes, I’ve always been such a fan of her. But as far as the animal cause is concerned, she was not interested.”

Luiza Mell says that she has already invited Juliette to go to the Institute which she maintains to save animals, but she did not go.

“I have the right to manifest, I am Luisa Mell. I dedicate my life to this.”

Finally, the protector says she wants space to publicize her adoption fairs, which are in need of visitors. But, that she doesn’t see problems that speak of her, even if it’s for having fought with a celebrity on the internet.