Lula remains ahead, with 44%, Bolsonaro has 35%







presidential candidates Photo: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters, Isac Nóbrega / PR, Adriano Machado / Reuters By Editorial / Estadão

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, remains ahead, with 44%, in another round of the Ipespe poll, released this Saturday, 3rd. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) remains in second position, with 35% , and Ciro Gomes (PDT) in third, with 9%.

According to the survey, Simone Tebet (MDB) has 5% and Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) have 1% each. The other candidates did not score. Whites and nulls add up to 3% and do not know or did not respond, 2%. In an eventual second round, Lula appears with 53% of the voting intentions and Bolsonaro with 38%. Blanks and nulls add up to 7%. Don’t know or didn’t answer 2%.

In the previous Ipespe poll, released on August 31, Lula had 43% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro had the same 35%, as well as Ciro Gomes with 9%. Simone Tebet had 5% and Felipe D’Ávila had 1%.

The survey by the Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research was carried out in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Electoral Researchers (Abrapel), from August 30 to September 1. 1,100 people were heard, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points more or less.

The survey was registered with the Electoral Court under number BR-09344/2022.