Maersk’s new container terminal promises to generate almost 10,000 new jobs

Maersk’s new container terminal in the state of Pernambuco promises to generate more than 10,000 new jobs.

This Thursday (1), the Port of Suape made official the development of a new container terminal for the APM Terminals, which belongs to the Maersk group. The sale was approved by the Court of Ipojuca in August. At an event held, the president of Suape, Roberto Gusmão, stated that Pernambuco will be Maersk’s distribution hub in the Northeast and this initiative aims to generate thousands of new jobs.

Maersk container terminal plans to generate nearly 10,000 jobs

According to Gusmão, this is the strengthening of the largest shipowner in the world, which is bringing to the state new international routes in Asia and Europe. In addition to the new container terminal, the Port also announced a series of deliveries and leases that it has been carrying out.

In total, R$ 37 billion will be invested in the place and, according to Gusmão, the projects will create around 9.8 thousand direct and indirect jobs. Ore terminal, kitchen gas terminal, Blau, the pharmaceutical industry that will begin construction now in the second half of the year, is a set of works that totals almost R$ 37 billion in these five years.

The executive also celebrated the investments received in the complex and the resumption of autonomy, stating that they had essential articulation with the federal bench, however he also had the help of the former minister, Gilson Machado, who contributed to the strengthening of this old state election, which is to seek that autonomy of the people. The Governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara, government secretaries and representatives of Maersk were present at the event.

Maersk works will start by 2025

According to Paulo Câmara, he is sure that the state is advancing and will have a first-world, efficient logistics operation that will reduce costs and provide what is also important for Pernambuco, which is to show the potential to make investments in the region, in addition to generating thousands of new job opportunities.

The intention is to give Maersk all the conditions to start works by 2024 and 2025 so that the container terminal, which will create several jobs, is built within the company’s plans, starting in 2026 or even with possible anticipations. Leonardo Levy, director of Maersk in the Americas, also gave speeches and thanked the support of the state of Pernambuco, the governor and the local community.

For the period of two years, there were several discussions until a benefit project for all was reached. This project was essential, but will continue to be important for the container terminal to get off the ground.

