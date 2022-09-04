Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) is a ‘shortcut’ to profit from a change of mood in the economy; buy the paper, says BB – Money Times

O BB Investimentos updated the thesis to the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and established a target price of BRL 5.60, previously BRL 4.40, with a buy recommendation.

The revision comes along with improvement of the inflation expected for 2022, but interest rate and discount rate increase since the last price revision.

According to analyst Georgia Jorge, the outlook is positive, despite the challenges.

“Although we still see an adverse scenario for the consumption of durable goods due to high interest rates and consumer income still under pressure, we understand that investors anticipate the movement of sales recovery to be observed more expressively from 2023, which should favor the appreciation of the shares of the companies under analysis during this semester”, he explains in the report.

The analyst recalls that the company evolved in important points in the second quarter results, such as:

exploring its marketplace, adding new categories;

in the development of the SuperApp, in the reduction of the delivery time and;

in the maturing of MaaS (Magalu as a Service, in which services are offered to sellers on the marketplace)

In addition, Georgia argues that the growth of the marketplace has been marked by the addition of new sellers and an increase in items available for sale. In the last 12 months, 118,000 new sellers were added to the platform.

“This effort has reflected in the greater geographic diversification of sellers. At the end of 2Q22, sellers present in the North, Northeast and Midwest regions totaled 25% of the base, compared to 11% 2 years ago”, he recalls.

On the logistics front, says the analyst, the company’s strengths consist of:

regionalize marketplace sellers and use their physical and cross docking stores to receive and

dispatch of products, in addition to the recent launch of its fulfillment operation (storage of products from the marketplace in its distribution centers).

“At the end of 2Q22, 40% of product deliveries from the marketplace were made within 48 hours, compared to 19% in 2Q21)”, he states.

Finally, regarding the services offered to sellers (MaaS), the Magazine Luiza highlighted the strong growth in revenue from MagaluAds, which doubled in the annual comparison, as well as the launch of the credit card for sellers with technology from the card processor acquired in 2021 (Bit55).

O Magazine Luiza ended the second quarter with a loss of R$ 135 million. Even with the negative number, the positive cash generation of R$ 1 million pleased part of the market, which highlights that the worst is behind us.

Furthermore, with the approval of Benefits PECa perception of lower pressure from the commodity price and prospects of approaching the end of the monetary tightening cycle in Brazil, these actions reversed the downward trend observed in previous months and accumulated higher increases than the Ibovespa.

