Maria Bruaca visits Guta at Tenório’s house, is received by Zuleica and reveals when she leaves the Pantanal

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will decide to visit Guta (Julia Dalavia) when she is close to giving birth. At this point, it is worth noting that the young woman’s mother will have already signed the amicable separation with Tenório (Murilo Benicio) and will be about to leave the biome.

In the next chapters of nine o’clock soap opera, Maria Bruaca and Tenório will finally reach a consensus on the separation and division of assets. Alcides’ girlfriend (Juliano Cazarré), in turn, will accept to keep the land in Sarandí, while Tenório will keep everything else. Afterwards, she will plan to move there with her “pawn”.

Before that, however, Maria will decide to visit Guta at her ex-husband’s farm to find out how her daughter’s pregnancy is going. Upon arrival, she will be greeted by Zuleica (Aline Borges). The two, on occasion, will behave in a friendly and respectful manner. “You are welcome here, Maria“, says Marcelo’s mother (Lucas Leto).

During the conversation, Guta will want to know when his mother will leave the Pantanal with Alcides. “Ara.. I’m only leaving when my grandson is born, I only have. It’s just you and him that’s holding me here“, the woman will answer. Next, the young woman will seek to know if the pawn really likes her mother. “I think you like it! At least so far he has demonstrated this. He treats me like a woman, you know… he doesn’t treat me like Bruaca“, replied Mary.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.