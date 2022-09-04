Maria Lina, Whindersson Nunes’ old novel, enjoys a party in Maceió alongside her new affair

The line moved and there were people who stayed behind. Maria Lina, the ex of comedian Whindersson Nunes, goes on with her dance. According to profile information “Follow Cam”the girl would already be “flirtation” with a new affair. The muse is businessman Valmir Wanderley. The alleged couple would be traveling and enjoying each other’s company, further increasing the rumors of the new lovebirds.

Also according to the page, the couple was caught enjoying the beautiful landscapes of the city of Maceió, in Alagoas, this weekend. Apparently, the romance between the two has been going on for some time. Maria and Whindersson tried to get back together after the breakup, but it ended up going nowhere.

in love? We do not know. But the records that run through the web show that Maria Lina and Valmir Wanderley took advantage of Ludmilla’s last Numanice, which took place in Campinas, very close together. It really seems that the line has gone to muse, and it seems that there may be a new couple in the area.

Even with the rumors, both have not yet spoken, but put stories in an event. Still about the cat, Maria ended up being a reason for controversy on PocCast last Monday (29). Lexa revealed details of an uncomfortable situation involving Whindersson Nunes and Luísa Sonza at a party.