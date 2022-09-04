Measles vaccination will focus on 4 states; see which

posted on 09/03/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

With the objective of eliminating, by November this year, the measles outbreak in Amapá, Pará, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the Ministry of Health presented, yesterday, an action plan to fight the disease – which has already been eradicated in Brazil, as recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), which in 2016 gave the country the certification of elimination of the virus. The folder intends to reinforce vaccination and outlined two fronts of action: one for places with an outbreak and another for those without an active outbreak.

Vaccines will be made available and offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS). The four states that are the main target of the plan have reported 44 cases of the disease this year – in 10 municipalities -, but the campaign continues until November 2023 so that the country can recover the certificate that it is free of measles – lost in 2019. There are still 295 cases under investigation.

In 2015, 214 measles records were confirmed in Brazil and in both 2016 and 2017 no new infections were detected. However, the vaccine coverage of the MMR – which also immunizes against mumps and rubella – has been gradually falling and, in 2018, 9,325 cases and 12 deaths from measles were confirmed. The following year, there was a surge: 20,901 episodes of the disease.

Another finding that Brazil was abandoning vaccination is that from 100% coverage of the first dose in 2014, it dropped to 79.7% in 2020 — when 8,448 measles cases were confirmed. In the Americas, in 2018, 16,842 infections were confirmed. The following year, of the 23,269 registered cases, 90% occurred in Brazil.

low adherence

Between 2017 and 2021, vaccine coverage for MMR for both the first and second doses showed low adherence. Therefore, it will be in the ministry’s campaign for children and adolescents under 15 years of age who need to update their immunization schedule.

Measles is a highly contagious disease and the most common symptoms are: fever, persistent cough, eye irritation, nasal discharge and red spots on the body. Transmission occurs from person to person via the respiratory route, through coughing, sneezing, speaking and breathing.

The disease can lead a person to develop an ear infection, pneumonia, seizures, brain damage and, in the most serious cases, death. The vaccine is offered from 12 months of age and is part of the campaign against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination — which continues until September 9, but continues to be offered at health centers throughout the year.