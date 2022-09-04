Meet two pawns that will be in the storeroom of A Fazenda 14

The official premiere of A Fazenda 14 takes place on September 13, but the Paiol with four celebrities will be presented to the general public a day earlier, this Monday (12/9), and the LeoDias column has already discovered two of the four that will compete in a vacancy to enter the official cast of the rural reality.

They are: Cláudia Castanheira, 48 years old, the mother of MC Gui, better known as Baronesa, who participated in the last edition of Power Couple Brasil and André Santos, 39 years old, a football player who has played for Corinthians and Flamengo as left-back and defended Brazil during the Brazilian National Team in two World Cup Qualifiers duels in 2009.

Claudia Baronesa is the mother of MC Gui Claudia Baronesa is the mother of MC GuiReproduction / Instagram photo-Baroness-Rogério Rogério and Baronesa gave up on Power Couplereproduction Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 baroness-1 Claudia Baronesa published an appealPlayback / Instagram photo-anniversary-Mirella-Rogério-Baronesa Roger and BaronessTrumpets Metrópoles 2 partner advertising MC Gui, Baroness and Rogério Rogério Alves and Claudia Baronesa are parents of MC GuiPlayback / Instagram 0

This year, unlike A Fazenda 13, Paiol will not be sponsored by the Tik Tok application and the production of the Record TV attraction decided to confine four random celebrities in a kind of pull so that the home audience could choose just one of them to become a pawn officially.

The LeoDias column will disclose until the big premiere which are the others that will be part of this dynamic. Do not lose!

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.