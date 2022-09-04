Mega-Sena 2516 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (3/9) – Nacional

Mega-Sena draws a prize of R$ 49.3 million (photo: Reproduction/Box)

Caixa raffled this Saturday (3/9) the Mega-Sena contest 2516, with an estimated prize of R$ 49.3 million to the player who hits six scores alone from 01 to 60.

State of Mines updated all results. The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (watch below).



Saturday Lotteries (3/9)

Mega-Sena 2516 – BRL 49.3 million

The participant must match six numbers from 01 to 60. It is allowed to select from six to 15 tens on the shuttle. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded.

Check the tens: 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53

Quina 5941 – BRL 5.7 million

The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. Quina still allocates lower amounts for 4, 3 and 2 hits.

Check the tens: 10 – 12 – 48 – 54 – 65

Timemania 1830 – BRL 6.9 million

The contestant marks 10 numbers from 01 to 80 and wins the prize if seven are drawn. Six, five, four and three dozen hitters earn lower amounts, as do those who nail the Heart Team.

Check the tens: 03 – 14 – 52 – 56 – 70 – 73 – 78

Heart team: Náutico/PE (57)

Dupla-Sena 2413 – R$ 5.7 million in the 1st draw; BRL 106 thousand in the 2nd draw

The player writes down six to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws – the first with a large part of the prize. The principal amount comes out to whoever snags the six tens. There are values ​​for five, four and three hits.

Check out the dozens:

1st draw: 11 – 20 – 24 – 27 – 41 – 44

2nd draw: 05 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 25 – 49

+Millionaire 15 – BRL 12.5 million

The player fills in six to 12 numbers (01 to 50), plus two to six lucky clovers (01 to 06). The combination for winning the draw is six tens and two clovers.

Check the tens: 37 – 41 – 03 – 50 – 39 – 35

Clovers drawn: 6 – 4

Lucky Day 651 – R$ 600 thousand

The player has to hit seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the money. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens. There are also values ​​for six, five and four hits and the “Lucky Month”.

Check the tens: 04 – 06 – 11 – 12 – 19 – 22 – 30

Lucky month: 03 (March)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.