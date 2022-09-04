Milton Nascimento, we are still here with this habit of having faith in life – 09/03/2022

Every new beginning comes from the end of another beginning.

This phrase has been living in my head since last weekend, when I had one of the most beautiful experiences of my life at two concerts on the “A Última Sessão de Música” tour, Milton Nascimento’s farewell from the stage.

We live in a society that seems to hate and fear the end, are always looking and arguing about what comes after it’s all over. What’s on the other side of life, career, relationship or government.

The end scares.

Hence the beauty of having something like “A Última Sessão de Música”, a tour created by Augusto Nascimento, Milton’s son, to celebrate the end of his father’s career.

More than a show, “The Last Music Session” is an elegy in life for one of the most important world artists of the last century. It’s our chance to say goodbye and to thank all he has done for us in these more than 60 years of career, something that is usually relegated to newspaper editorials and, nowadays, social media posts in the days after the death of these women. mythical and important figures of our culture and imagination.

I don’t think I’ve ever had the experience of this celebration of the end before. Of the celebration of what happened. The celebration of what was happening there.

The emotion was huge for the thousands of people who filled a concert hall in São Paulo on a cold August night to celebrate an 80-year-old man, who held with “heart, youth and faith” more than two hours of show and emotion. latent in the air.

This emotion I carry with me here and that every time I touch the keyboard to write this text, it turns into a tear.

Not of sadness, but of joy.

Joy to have lived at the same time as Milton Nascimento and to be able to celebrate him when he and his son had the courage to say enough is enough.

The idea of ​​stopping something is frightening for many people. It means you failed. That you didn’t do your best. That you are a failure.

But it is often the other way around. Stopping is an act of courage. It’s doing something that we still need to do, which is knowing when and how much is enough. How much our body and mind can handle. When we think it’s not cool anymore.

Whether at work, in a relationship, or even with an illness.

Quitting rather than failure can be a victory.

Because we can’t say that Milton Nascimento is a failure. He lived intensely. He created some of the greatest classics of Brazilian and universal music. he loved. He got sick and got well. And just as he created all this, he decides to stop, but knowing that his work is eternal and will continue forever.

And maybe therein lies such an important lesson for us. Something that nature already shows us daily and that we insist on forgetting, that without an end there is no beginning. It is death that feeds life. It is the darkness that makes us celebrate the light. The end is part of any cycle. And often the healthiest thing for us is to embrace it and understand it as the natural thing that it is.

“The Last Music Session” was a lot for me and I wanted to thank Augusto Nascimento for making it happen. It’s one of the most beautiful declarations of love I’ve ever seen a son make to his father. A collective declaration of love divided into thousands of hearts spread across Europe, the United States and Brazil, places where crowds will watch and celebrate Augusto’s father.

A few months ago, my 97-year-old grandfather looked at me after I told him about a personal achievement of mine and after a while of silence, he just said, “Isn’t it worth it?” I asked him what he meant by that, and he added:

“Isn’t it worth it for me to leave everything behind back in Minas when I was young to come here and today my grandson is having these chances that you’re having?”

One day I will write more about this moment with my grandfather, because it was another very special moment in my life. But, looking at Milton sitting on that stage, and ridiculously looking like my grandfather, I just wish that he, looking at our eyes full of tears and admiring faces, felt the same thing as my grandfather and that he knew that everything worth it.

On a personal note, maybe this was one of the most important nights of my life, because in 1998 or 1999 Milton did a show called “Tambores de Minas” and a teenager who was 13 or 14 years old was there and he felt many beautiful things .

Things he didn’t know a person on stage could make someone feel.

And there, on that show, he decided he wanted to make people feel the same way. And today the teenager is here writing beautiful things in this column for those who made him feel the same 25 years ago.

In this show last week, I had the chance to look Milton in the eye and tell him all this in the dressing room after the show. I trembled and cried so much afterwards. Same continuous crying now.

For me it was also the end of the cycle. A thank you and a request for blessing. Well, my life was worth it, and it’s worth it, because one day I went to Milton Nascimento’s concert.

Thanks for everything Milton. Thank you for the chance to say thank you, and for the love you have with your father, Augusto.

Whatever you do as you close the curtains on the last show of this tour, know that it was worth it and that we will continue here, with “this strange craze of having faith in life”, Milton.

Thank you very much. Worth it.