Minister of the TSE orders the removal of posts by Latino and other profiles of social networks against Lula | Elections 2022

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino determined this Saturday (3) that social networks remove publications by the Latin singer from the air, and other profiles that have not yet had the owners identified, containing edited videos with speeches by the former president. President Lula.

The decision partly responds to a request from the federation that supports the PT candidate for the presidency. In the request, they stated that the videos were manipulated with cuts in order to completely change the meaning of a speech by Lula in 2017, at an event organized by the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

According to the federation, “the aforementioned video was edited and broadcast in order to convey the idea that the candidate Lula would have said that the supporters and affiliates present at the event would be vagabonds, bandits and drug dealers, and the speech given on the occasion was exactly in opposite way”.

Sanseverino ordered the suspension of publication of the material within 24 hours, under penalty of a fine of R$ 10,000. The measure is valid until the final judgment of the case by the plenary of the TSE.

For the rapporteur, the request met the requirements for granting the provisional decision.

“It is inferred, therefore, that the allegations that the publications contested in the initial were, in fact, manipulated and edited in order to change the meaning of the candidate’s speech and the truth about the facts and, with this, have repercussions and interfere negatively and irregularly in the election, which must be repressed by the Electoral Justice”, he said.

“In effect, the jurisprudence of this Superior Court adopts the orientation that, although it is recognized that the free circulation of thoughts, opinions and criticisms strengthens the Democratic State of Law and the democratization of the electoral debate, the intervention of this specialized justice is allowed to ‘ curb abusive practices or the dissemination of false news, in order to protect the honor of candidates and guarantee the free exercise of the vote’”, he continued.

The minister also considered that the measure is necessary to avoid repercussions that are difficult to repair on the candidate’s image.