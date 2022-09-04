More than 50 bills seek to regulate the salary floor of health professions

posted on 09/04/2022 06:00



(credit: Silvio Avila/AFP)

While nurses across the country await the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to find out if they will receive the minimum salary for the category, other groups of professionals maintain intense mobilization in the corridors of the National Congress to guarantee the same rights. Currently, there are 53 bills that aim to regulate wages and working hours for nine health professions. Entities warn, however, that measures can lead to new judicial journeys, since such achievements impact the budget of both the private and public sectors.

Surveys by the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) and the Brazilian Health Plans Association (Abramge) point out that the bills in progress to set a salary floor and working hours for health workers in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate can have an impact. of R$ 36 billion in costs to the sector in the first year, and so on.

The calculation already covers the nursing floor, which motivated a series of national mobilizations on the subject. On August 10, CNSaúde and seven other entities, including the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH), asked for the suspension of Law No. 14,314/2022, which sets the minimum wage for nurses at R$ 4,750; 75% of this amount for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

The manifestations of the parties in the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) nº 7222 were concluded, at least in a preliminary way, this week, and the decision is awaited by the interested parties. Currently, more than 10 class entities have demonstrated in defense of the floor. The main criticism is regarding the fact that the law does not indicate a source of paying resources, especially for hospitals that depend on the Unified Health System (SUS) and philanthropic ones, which also cover expenses with donations.

An example of this situation is the judicial decisions obtained by the Santas Casas de Misericórdia in Belo Horizonte (MG) and São José dos Campos (SP), by which the philanthropic hospitals guaranteed the contingency of sufficient resources to pay the floor, from blockades in the National Health Fund and, successively, in state and municipal health fund accounts.

CNSaúde assesses that the new salary floors would provoke an avalanche of mobilizations, since the budgetary impact would be impractical and unsustainable for reasons similar to the dispute with nurses.

After the bill that benefits nurses, the project closest to becoming law is the one that sanctions the salary floor for physical therapists and occupational therapists, approved by the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE), last Tuesday, in a final House, and which will go to the Chamber of Deputies, if there is no appeal for a vote in plenary.

Bill No. 1,731/2021 sets the minimum salary for physical therapists and occupational therapists at R$4,800, with a 30-hour workweek. Authored by Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), the bill received a favorable opinion from the rapporteur, Senator Romário (PL-RJ). “In Brazil, there are about 350,000 qualified professionals who will benefit from this measure”, highlighted the parliamentarian when defending the matter during the CAE hearing.

Payroll

The issue concerns entities in the sector. If approved, the projects will have impacts on the structure. The value of the scholarship for a resident doctor who replaces the salary, for example, would go from R$ 3,330.43 to R$ 11,865.60, equivalent to the scholarship of the Mais Médicos Project for Brazil. With that, it would cause an impact of R$ 13 billion per year.

Eduardo Trindade, physician and former president of the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio Grande do Sul, says that the problem is really in the payroll, whose movement implies both the guarantee and the quality of service to the population.

“The issue of the salary floor for health professions is that they can make the system very expensive. In the case of the nursing floor, there was an increase in the dismissal of both technicians and nursing assistants and nurses. Many institutions end up reducing their cadres of professionals due to the new values”, evaluates the manager.

It is also worrying that the standardization of careers does not follow other issues that harm the performance of professionals, and that these advances run into common problems. “Although abuses occur, including public tenders with demeaning salaries, including for doctors, if the approval of career plans for other professions occurs, there may be a reduction in jobs and, consequently, greater difficulty for patients to access these professionals. “, account.

For this very reason, new legal disputes are already expected if the new floors come into force, remembering that, although the government and the Unified Health System (SUS) are the biggest sources of funds, they are not the only ones. “It is likely that there will be greater judicialization of the subject, both in an attempt to stop the law that established the floor and in the SUS remuneration table that has been frozen (and with negligible values) for many years. In general terms, it is worth remembering that source of funding it’s not just the government,” he said, referring to private clinics and health plans.