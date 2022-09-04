More than half of the Auxílio Brasil expanded in August serves one person

On August 9, the federal government started paying Auxílio Brasil with a R$ 200 readjustment in the floor and an addition of 2 million families. Among these new beneficiaries, one fact stands out: 1.1 million of these families are formed by just one person, which is equivalent to 54% of the total.

In less than a year of the program, the number of families with just one member more than doubled on the government’s register, jumping from 2.2 million in October 2021 to 4.9 million last month.

The program should include another 804,000 families now in September, on the eve of the election.

The percentage of so-called single-person families is noteworthy because it differs from the program’s historical data, which was the same as the average number of households in the country with only one person according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), that is, 15%.

According to experts heard by the column, the increase in registered single-person families has to do with the change in the design of the social benefit, which no longer has as a reference the number of family members when instituting a floor that serves almost all compositions.

Today, a person who lives alone receives the same amount as a family with six people (R$ 600). In Bolsa Família, the more members in a family, the higher the value. These distortions in the criteria were the subject of another column in July.

In addition, experts claim that the new design of the program had an electoral vision in seeking to benefit a maximum number of adults, without giving readjustments to families with more children, for example.

Silvania Oliveira da Silva, 42, lives in the Jorge Quintella complex, in the Benedito Bentes neighborhood, on the outskirts of Maceió, and is the only one who receives Auxílio Brasil at home.

Her daughter, Mikaele da Silva, 22, lives with her and signed up for the Cadastro Único on Friday to try to receive the benefit as well. They live in the same house with Mikaele’s two daughters, aged 1 and 5.

“My daughter left my registration when she was 18 years old and has now registered to see if we can earn more. The aid has increased, but we have two children here at home and, when we receive this R$ 600, we cannot nothing”, says Silvania. The family has no other income and is supported by the federal benefit and food donations from the NGO Amigos da Periferia.

Silvania, Mikaele and their daughters: an attempt to increase income with yet another Auxílio Brasil Image: personal archive

Search “giant”

Jamilton Fernandes Santos is the state coordinator of Cadastro Único and Auxílio Brasil in Bahia. Since October, when the new program began to be paid, he says that municipalities began to receive a “giant demand” from lonely people who were not in the Single Registry or who asked for dismemberment to receive the benefit.

“There is an exorbitant demand from people for new registrations. There is not a single day that we do not have more than 15, 20 municipalities complaining in the groups of this situation”, he says.

The managers’ concern is that many people are in the same family, but ask for the dismemberment due to lack of information about the rules of Auxílio Brasil.

“There are those families that share the same roof, pay rent and energy and water bills, but do not share other expenses such as hygiene, cleaning and food. There are two families. But, in most cases, it is not like that”, he explains. .

As determined by the Single Registry, the family is classified as a “nuclear unit composed of one or more people who contribute to the income or have their expenses met by it, all living in the same household”.

The splitting of a family into two or more registers “constitutes fraud and affects other users”. The practice can lead to the loss of government benefits. “The registration must reflect the conditions of the family at the time of the interview.”

Jamilton says that people lack understanding of the program’s rules, as there has been no clarification campaign on the part of the federal government.

There is a confusion in the understanding of what Auxílio Brasil is, and many people are considering it as a new Emergency Aid. [que era individualizado, não por família]. They don’t see it as the program that replaced Bolsa Família.”

jamilton Fernandes Santos, state coordinator of CadÚnico

11.Jul.2022 – People face queues to update data in the Cadastro Único, in Rio Image: Mariana Moreira/Folhapress

Sociologist Letícia Bartholo, who is a specialist in management and public policies and was deputy national secretary for Citizenship Income between 2012 and 2016, says that this mistake comes from routine changes made by the government in the case of the implementation of aid.

“This search comes from the experience of Emergency Aid. There were comings and goings: three drawings of Emergency Aid, then three of Auxílio Brasil. The experience was marked by individualized assistance, because that was the procedure”, he says.

For her, the format of Auxílio Brasil, unlike Bolsa Família, does not take into account the number of residents in a household to determine the amount to be paid. “Actually, he favors those who live alone. Those who receive the highest value per person are those who live alone. That’s why the increase in this search”, she reports.

According to her, this justifies the drop in the average number of members per household in recent months.

Historically, Bolsa Família had an average of three people per household, and this started to fall after the announcement of Auxílio Brasil. “Today, this average is 2.65 residents. During this period, there was no change in the pattern of single-person households in the country,” he says.

Today, in Auxílio Brasil, single-person families represent 24%, when the national average is 15%. This makes it clear that there is a distortion of the program, which will be costly and difficult to resolve.”

leticia Bartholo, sociologist

Cards from the Bolsa Família program, which ceased to exist in September 2021 Image: Victor Leahy/Government of Alagoas

For the economist and professor at Ufal (Federal University of Alagoas) Cícero Péricles, the decision to increase the number of beneficiaries without control occurred because it was more political than social.

“To meet the demand for Auxílio Brasil in a flexible manner in the last year of the government’s term, in the middle of the electoral period, reflects the expectation of obtaining gains in public opinion and, consequently, electoral support from the segments benefited by the expansion of the program”, he says.

This is clear, he emphasizes, in the public selection criteria, which are “less rigid, with the quantitative aspect prevailing over those that previously favored the most vulnerable population”.

The increase in the number of families served had a growth in isolated people completely disproportionate to the general increase in types of family, revealing the outdated use of the Cadastro Único and the flexibility in the inclusion process in line with the political objective.”

Cicero Pericles of Ufal

Bolsonaro with beneficiary of the Auxílio Brasil program Image: Clauber Cleuber Caetano/PR

like the UOL has also already revealed, to launch Auxílio Brasil, the Ministry of Citizenship used the 2010 Census database.

Pericles also recalls that, when Emergency Aid reached 68 million people, the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had its highest percentage of favorable assessment, still in 2020.

“The idea of ​​reproducing this phenomenon was also clear in the decision, taken last year, to change the name of the Bolsa Família program to Auxílio Brasil”, he says.

The column sought out the Ministry of Citizenship to comment on the criteria for inclusion in the program and whether there will be any kind of inspection to prevent fraud, but received no response.

BRL 600 not guaranteed in 2023

For 2023, the federal government sent a budget proposal with an average value of R$ 405 from Auxílio Brasil. The government claims in the document that it will attempt an expansion, without citing the source. This contrasts with what Bolsonaro has said in interviews and in the presidential debate, on the 28th, in Band, that the value would be maintained next year if he is elected.

This Thursday (1st), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that maintaining the floor at R$ 600 must have “a political solution”.