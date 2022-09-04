Moro complains again about search and seizure at his house: ‘They intimidated my daughter’

Former judge Sergio Moro, União Brasil’s candidate for the Senate for Paraná, again criticized the operation carried out by the Federal Court at his home, this Saturday 3, for irregular propaganda.

In a video posted on social media, he claims that “PT lawyers managed” the diligence and that, in the action, “they intimidated my daughter”.

“All this because they wanted to seize campaign material, saint,” continued the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro. In the recording, he also attacked the PT governments, alleged a supposed “bandalheira” and said that “the extent of the PT’s corruption” would be “the theme of this election”.

The decision that authorized the operation against Moro, signed by Melissa de Azevedo Olivas, assistant judge of the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná, partially accepted a lawsuit filed by the PT/PCdoB/PV federation. According to the parties, several printed materials from the Moro campaign violate electoral legislation. The accusation of irregular advertising extends to social networks.

In addition to search and seizure, the Electoral Court ordered the removal of posts “made in violation of article 36, §4, of Law No. 9,504/97, within 48 hours”, under penalty of a daily fine of 5 thousand reais.