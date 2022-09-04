Mother and daughter pilots share cockpit for the first time on a commercial flight

photo: Hawaiian Airlines





This week, Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a milestone in its 93-year history when, for the first time, it operated a flight with mother and daughter pilots. The mother, Commander Kamelia Zarka, and her daughter, First Officer Maria Zarka, flew over the Pacific for a local flight in Hawaii aboard a Boeing 717.

According to the airline, the daughter was hired in April of this year, and the mother, a veteran Boeing 717 pilot, gained her wings at the company in 1999, having also been the first Tongan woman (born in Tonga) to command a commercial aircraft.

“It was a dream come true. I have been very lucky in my aviation career so far, but being able to fly in the right seat with my mother has been an unbelievable experience of a lifetime.”said First Officer Maria Zarka. “Everyone always comes up to me and tells me how amazing it would be to fly with my mom and today I got to experience that for the first time.”

Pilot Kamelia Zarka, who began her aviation career as a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines, said flying with her daughter has been a dream since her daughter became interested in aviation as a child. The duo said they want to encourage other young women to follow their dreams.

According to the Pilot Institute, the number of female pilots has been growing every year since 2017. However, there were still only 64,979 FAA-certified female pilots (in the US) in 2021, representing 9.02% of the total.

Currently, the airline industry as a whole is struggling with a general shortage of pilots that has resulted in worldwide cancellations and fewer flights.

