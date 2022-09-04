Motorola Edge 30 Neo appears on Google Play Console with Qualcomm chip – All in Technology

Motorola is close to officializing the global versions of the Edge X30 and S30 smartphones recently launched in China. However, rumors point out that a third model will hit the market as the Edge 30 Neo, which has just passed the Google Play Console certification.

According to platform information, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo will feature a Snapdragon 695 processor from ualcomm. Interestingly, it is a chip widely used in other mid-range smartphones, which suggests that we will have a new intermediary in the market. In addition, the device will support state-of-the-art 5G networks.

In terms of build, the listing says the Edge 30 Neo will have an FHD+ panel, but there’s no mention of screen size or refresh rate. In any case, the smartphone will include 8GB of RAM and will come out of the box with Android 12 ready to use.

According to previous leaks, the Edge 30 Neo will house a 6.28″ P-OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate support. For photos, it should include a 64MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. In addition, it is said that there will be a 4020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion reveal its various color options.

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo is expected to arrive alongside the iconic Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion on the 8th of September.