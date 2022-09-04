Municipality of Pelotas

THE Municipal Health Department (SMS) confirmed the first case in monkeypoxregistered in pellets, this Friday (2). It is a women in 18 years who sought care at a Basic Health Unit, where the exam was collected. THE Epidemiological surveillance keeps monitoring people who have had contact with the positive case, which remains in isolation.

The City Hall has been preparing the health network for the identification of people with symptoms of Monkeypox since July, discussing measures with the 3rd Regional Health Coordinator and members of the Coping Committee. In August, the Primary Care teams, from private health establishments and university outpatient clinics, began to participate in training and to learn about the Contingency Plan developed for the disease for the municipality. In this way, the identification of the first case in the city became faster, speeding up the isolation and orientation of the patient and her close contacts.

So far, 24 suspected cases of the disease have been reported in Pelotas, with 18 negative results and one positive.

Monkeypox has been designated a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, community transmission was confirmed by the State Health Department in Rio Grande do Sul.

