Municipality of Pelotas

Jenni Smith 6 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Municipality of Pelotas 0 Views

THE Municipal Health Department (SMS) confirmed the first case in monkeypoxregistered in pellets, this Friday (2). It is a women in 18 years who sought care at a Basic Health Unit, where the exam was collected. THE Epidemiological surveillance keeps monitoring people who have had contact with the positive case, which remains in isolation.

The City Hall has been preparing the health network for the identification of people with symptoms of Monkeypox since July, discussing measures with the 3rd Regional Health Coordinator and members of the Coping Committee. In August, the Primary Care teams, from private health establishments and university outpatient clinics, began to participate in training and to learn about the Contingency Plan developed for the disease for the municipality. In this way, the identification of the first case in the city became faster, speeding up the isolation and orientation of the patient and her close contacts.

So far, 24 suspected cases of the disease have been reported in Pelotas, with 18 negative results and one positive.

Monkeypox has been designated a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, community transmission was confirmed by the State Health Department in Rio Grande do Sul.

see more

+ Municipality prepares measures to fight Monkeypox

+ Municipality starts training to face Monkeypox

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

How we sleep can ‘predict’ when we’re going to die, study says

The study found that fragmented sleep, when people wake up briefly several times at night …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved