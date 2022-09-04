‘Mystery box’ found on the coast of SP must be from a Nazi ship, says expert | Santos and Region

Three men who usually remove garbage from the sea off the coast of São Paulo found, last Saturday (3), a “mystery box” in the sand of Itanhaém beach. The item was collected by the trio, who suspect it to be a bale of rubber belonging to a sunken Nazi ship. The hypothesis was confirmed by the biologist Clemente Coelho Jr, who participated in research on the appearance of these objects on the northeastern coast.

According to the director of the Ecosurf Institute, João Malavolta, 43, the box was found while he and two other volunteers monitored the beach at Centro de Itanhaém around 2 pm this Saturday. “She was already in the sand and it was a big surprise to find this,” he explained.

Malavolta is also a geographer and remembers having followed the appearance of “mystery boxes” on the northeastern coast since 2018. After that, research groups from the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal) revealed that the packages that appeared on beaches throughout the Northeast were, in fact, rubber bales from sunken Nazi ships, the MV Weserland and the SS Rio Grande.

Malavolta recalled that in Itanhaém there is a legend of a German submarine that, according to him, was seen near the coast of the city. “We even have a tourist spot called Pedra do Espia and, according to old reports, it is because Brazilian soldiers stayed there watching the sea to see if there was any record of German ships”.

“Until then, I had only seen them appear. [caixas] in the Northeast. Today, we found one in Itanhaém and this is very curious”, highlighted João Malavolta.

He explains that the item is a water polluting agent because it has species embedded in the bale. “These are organisms that adhere to the surface and can transport organisms from one region to another.”

2 of 2 A group of volunteers found what they believe to be a bale of rubber from a Nazi ship wrecked in Brazil. — Photo: João Malavolta A group of volunteers found what they believe to be a bale of rubber from a Nazi ship wrecked in Brazil. — Photo: João Malavolta

The geographer explains that this movement is a way of introducing invasive organisms. “This can impact the ecological balance of the environment.”

Malavolta said that the box was collected and that it will be included in the collection of the Didactic Collection of Garbage in the Sea of ​​the Ecosurf Institute. “If any laboratory in the region wants to analyze it, it is available”, she emphasizes.

Researcher and biologist Clemente Coelho Jr, from the Federal University of Pernambuco (PE), claims that it is yet another bale of rubber that has appeared on the northeastern coast since 2018. “I only received photos, but I am 99.9% sure, by the characteristics”.

According to the researcher, he was responsible for identifying more than 20 bales that appeared on the beaches of Pernambuco since the beginning of the appearances. “The shape, size, presence of crustaceans clinging to it”, lists the similarities. Coelho explains that there are still inscriptions in high relief and that the item that appeared in Itanhaém is “well” preserved.

“These are latex bales that were transported by a ship that was founded in World War II, near Paraíba”. Despite being a long distance to be covered by a “box”, the researcher explains it is not strange to imagine that these objects arrived on the coast of São Paulo due to the sea currents that could carry them.

Understand: what are the mystery boxes that appeared in Bahia