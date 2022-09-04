Nadal is ‘furious’ over leaked images of his wife

Rafael Nadal is playing the US Open, but his head is in Spain. The world number 3 seeks the 23rd Grand Slam, while his wife is expecting the couple’s first child. Maria Francisca Perello, who is believed to be around 32 weeks pregnant, was hospitalized late last month as a precaution due to pregnancy complications.

However, things took an unpleasant turn after the video surfaced on social media of Xisca, as she is known, being admitted to the hospital. Nadal and the couple’s families are said to be “very angry” at the leaked video and are reportedly considering moving Xisca to a different facility.

According to the Spanish publication Marca, the video shows Xisca arriving at the Quironsalud Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma. The family alleges that Xisca’s medical information has also been leaked to the media and they are “looking for the culprits”.

In a positive development, Xisca is out of danger, but will remain in the hospital as a precaution. According to other reports, Nadal is considering leaving the US Open and flying home if his wife needs to undergo surgery or the baby needs to be born prematurely.

The sister of the number 3 in the world, Maria Isabel, is said to have joined Xisca’s parents to keep her company while she is hospitalized.

Rumors arose before Wimbledon in June that Xisca was pregnant after she was seen with a noticeable baby bump while on holiday with Nadal on his yacht in Majorca.

The Spanish champion then confirmed the wonderful news in a pre-tournament press conference.

“If all goes well, I’m going to be a father,” he said. “I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live more peacefully with a lower profile. I don’t expect my life to change that much.” The couple will have a boy, who is expected to arrive in October.