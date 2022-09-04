Neto values ​​Palmeiras draw and warns: ‘Flamengo is coming with everything’

With many goals and comebacks, RB Bragantino and Palmeiras drew 2-2 at Nabi Abi Chedid. Abel Ferreira’s team failed to add important points in the Brazilian Championship, but Neto made a point of congratulating the result of the alviverde team on social networks.

+ PERFORMANCES: Danilo has a poor performance, and Merentiel is a hero in Palmeiras’ draw with Bragantino

– Saver tie this Palmeiras, huh! Just can’t vacillate often because Flamengo is coming with everything – published Neto.

This Palmeiras savior tie, huh! It just can’t vacillate often because Flamengo is coming with everything. — Craque Neto 10 (@10neto) September 4, 2022

+ Vasco fans revolt on the web after defeat in Série B

The publication of the former player yielded many comments from Palmeiras and Flamengo fans. Neto is the presenter of Band, idol of Corinthians and is known for expressing strong opinions about football on social media.

Despite the tie, Palmeiras remains the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo is in second place. The two clubs are the protagonists of one of the main rivalries in the country and are strong candidates for the title of the competition.