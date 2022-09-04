New FGTS withdrawal is released in September; see who gets the value

Workers born in the month of Septemberwho joined the modality FGTS birthday withdrawal can now redeem the values. If you have not yet opted for the system that allows the withdrawal of part of the balance annually, the birthday person of this month can request membership until September 30th to make the withdrawal later this year.

According to the rules of FGTS birthday withdrawalwithdrawals can be made from the first working day of the birthday month and up to two months after the worker’s birth month.

New FGTS withdrawal

Born in September, those who work with a formal contract and joined the FGTS birthday withdrawal, can withdraw money from the Severance Indemnity Fund.

The value was released on September 1st and will be available until November. It is important to note that the birthday withdrawal is optional and must be informed to the Caixa.

When the worker opts for the modality, he can withdraw a part of the balance of the FGTS money. The modality was launched in April 2020, and has already been used by more than 21 million workers. In 2021 alone, 9.8 million opted for the modality, against 9.7 million in 2020.

The amount withdrawn depends on the balance available FGTS account. The percentage decreases when the balance increases, but an additional fixed amount is paid:

Balance up to BRL 500: withdrawal of 50% of accounts without additional installment. Total transfer of up to BRL 250;

Balance between R$500.01 and R$1,000: 40% withdrawal + additional installment of R$50. Total transfer of up to R$450;

Balance between R$1,000.01 and R$5,000: 30% withdrawal + additional installment of R$150. Total transfer of up to R$1,650;

Balance between R$5,000.01 and R$10,000: 20% withdrawal + additional installment of R$650. Total transfer of up to R$2,650;

Balance between BRL 10,000.01 and BRL 15,000: 15% withdrawal + additional installment of BRL 1,150. Total transfer of up to BRL 3,400;

Balance between BRL 15,000.01 and BRL 20,000: 10% withdrawal + additional installment of BRL 1,900. Total transfer of up to BRL 3,900;

Balance over BRL 20,000: 5% withdrawal + additional installment of BRL 2,900. Transfer of up to BRL 3,900.

If you have not yet opted for the modality, you can do so on the FGTS website or app (Android and iOS).

FGTS birthday withdrawal: full calendar 2022

Some transfers have already been made and can no longer be accessed, as they are only available for a while, check: