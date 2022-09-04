NUBANK: Learn how to anticipate the limit on your card

O Nubank allows customers who use credit cards to pay the invoice in advance if they want to release more limits to make new purchases. Thus, it is possible to pay off part of the total amount of the card bill by means of a bank slip or debit.

If payment is by bank slip, the limit will only be released after 3 business days, after payment of the document. But if the discharge is by debiting the account, the limit will be available simultaneously, which is the most advantageous option.

How to anticipate payment of Nubank invoice?

If you need more limit and are interested in paying the invoice in advance, check out the following steps:

Advance by ticket

Access the Nubank application; In the menu, click on “Credit Card”; Choose the invoice you want to pay in advance; Select the “Pay Invoice” tab; Choose the payment amount or leave the amount if you make the full payment; Finally, copy the barcode or send the boleto (PDF) by email to be paid.

Account debit advance

Access the app Nubank ;

; Choose the option “Account”, with the amount of your balance;

Then click on “Pay”;

Then, click on “Pay card invoice”;

Enter the amount you want to pay;

Finally, click “Continue” to confirm the operation.

It is worth remembering that with advance payment via debit account, the new limit is automatically released. However, it is necessary to be aware of one issue, which is related to purchases made before the closing date of monthly expenses will be included in the next invoice. Therefore, check the best day to purchase your card to avoid inconvenience.

Nubank released automatic debit for bill payment

customers of Nubank can now count on the automatic debit function for the payment of their invoices. The novelty was recently launched by fintech and promises to make life easier for users of roxinho (nickname given to the digital bank credit card).

Users interested in using the automatic debit function to pay their card bill must access the application and follow the steps below:

On the app’s home screen, tap the icon in the upper left corner;

Select “Configure Card”;

Activate the option “Auto-debit of the invoice” and that’s it!

Your invoices will be paid with the money deposited in your NuConta.

The new service will process bill payment first thing in the morning on the day it is due. This is because, if an error occurs, the user will be able to access the application from the Nubank and finish the procedure manually.