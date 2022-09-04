Nursing technician filmed passing his hand on the intimate parts of a colleague while he slept is sentenced to 17 years; VIDEO | Santos and Region

A 46-year-old nursing technician was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual harassment and rape of a vulnerable person. The man, whose name was not released, was reported by at least eight co-workers and a teenager. According to the victims, he passed his hands on their private parts while they slept in the rest room of the Hospital de Peruíbe, on the coast of São Paulo. (See crime scenes above)

The man, who has been in prison since 2021, had been indicted for crimes against professionals and a minor. According to the prosecutor’s office, both the prosecution and the defendant’s defense appealed the process before the hearing, which took place at the Peruíbe Forum. Despite the conviction, there is still an appeal.

The victim who opened the complaint against the nursing technician, who prefers not to be identified, told g1 that the convict would have carried out sexual harassment actions against more women than officially recorded because, according to her, not all of them gave evidence to the police.

The victim revealed to be relieved with the decision. “We had justice. People, especially women, have to understand that it’s no use seeing situations and keeping quiet. They really have to open their mouths and try to do justice.”

1 of 2 Man made a kind of ‘tunnel’ to camouflage his hand when harassing women — Photo: g1 Santos Man made a kind of ‘tunnel’ to camouflage his hand when harassing women — Photo: g1 Santos

A video obtained exclusively by g1 shows the nursing technician trying to touch a co-worker in a hospital in Peruíbe while she was sleeping.

The images show the suspect lying on a mattress on the floor of the rest room of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city, and another employee sleeping in a nearby bed. You can see him putting his hand on her bed, under the blanket.

‘I was very scared’, read victims’ accounts

Hospital dismantled room after case repercussions

According to the police investigation, the suspect took advantage when women were sleeping in the living room to rub their private parts like breasts, buttocks and genitals.

DIAL 180: Learn how to report cases of violence against women

Learn how to report cases of violence against women ABUSE: Fernanda was raped at 17, became pregnant and the abuser was acquitted; listen to podcast

Police in Peruíbe investigate complaints against nursing technician for harassment

The nursing technician was arrested on December 4, 2021, after the Civil Police served a temporary arrest warrant against him for sexual harassment and rape of a vulnerable person. As determined by the g1the crimes took place from 2018 onwards.

The number of women harassed in a hospital in SP rises to 7

After a co-worker reported him, two others went to the police and reported being victims between 2014 and 2016. The case began to be investigated.

O g1 tried to locate the suspect’s lawyer, but was unable to contact him until the last update of this report.

2 of 2 Mattresses where health professionals slept and were woken up by a nursing technician touching them — Photo: g1 Santos Mattresses where health professionals slept and were woken up by a nursing technician touching them — Photo: g1 Santos